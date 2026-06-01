Berhampur: A youth was allegedly murdered inside an abandoned house near Geeta Bhavan on Giri Road under Gosani Nuagaon police limits Saturday night.

The incident marks the fifth murder reported in Berhampur police district in the past one and a half months.

Though the police questioned locals, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained by the time of reporting.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the victim was fatally assaulted by a group with a concrete flower vase inside the abandoned building.

The body was sent for postmortem after recovery. Police registered a murder case and launched a probe from multiple angles.

Investigators are trying to ascertain who accompanied the victim to the location, the motive behind the crime. They have also interrogated several locals in this connection.

Significantly, Ekadashi Nahak of Panchama village under Golanthara police station was allegedly killed on suspicion of practicing witchcraft April 12, 2026.

Three days later, a realtor Sudhir Patra was abducted from Gopalpur area and later murdered April 15.

A person K Bhagaban Reddy was stabbed to death in Badabazar area April 17. Police arrested the accused in those cases.

However, investigators are yet to make significant headway in the murder of a woman, Shanti Das, in Chandpur village under Golanthara police limits May 29 and the latest killing of the youth in an abandoned house on Giri Road.