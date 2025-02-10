Bhubaneswar: The Germany Women’s Hockey Team arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, Monday ahead of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 fixtures in India. Led by Co-Captains Linnea Wiedemann and Sarah Strauss, Germany will take on Spain February 15 and 16 before facing hosts India February 21 and 22 .

Germany finished runners-up in last season’s Pro League behind the Netherlands, but they have struggled for form this year. With only two draws from four matches, they currently sit seventh in the standings with three points. Having conceded 13 goals already, they will be looking to tighten their defence ahead of the crucial upcoming games.

Speaking upon arrival, co-captain Wiedemann said, “The Kalinga Stadium always has an incredible atmosphere, and we are looking forward to playing here. We know facing India in front of their home crowd will be tough, but we will focus on our performance and give our best.”

Echoing her teammate’s thoughts, co-captain Strauss added, “I feel great coming back to Bhubaneswar. We played here three years ago, and it was a wonderful experience. Some experienced players have returned from their post-Olympics break, giving us a fresh squad. We are focusing on team cohesion and looking to secure valuable points.”

Currently, China lead the chart with 16 points in eight matches followed by the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Argentina, respectively to complete the top 5.

The Indian women’s team will begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 campaign against England February 15.

Odisha also hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 and the Rourkela and Bhubaneswar legs of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 and 2023/24.

IANS