Kochi: Noted film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in an apartment here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

He was found at around 2 am in an apartment in Panampilly Nagar.

A police officer said that the incident is suspected to be a case of suicide. He, however, did not provide further details.

A Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Editor in 2022, Yusuf’s notable works include Thallumaala, Chaaver, Unda, Saudi Vellakka, One, Operation Java, Bazooka, and Kanguva.

Studio Green, the production banner behind Kanguva, mourned Yusuf’s death in a social media post.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved editor, #NishadYusuf

“Your talent, dedication and vision were invaluable assets to our team and your absence leaves us with a profound void. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this difficult time #RIPNishadYusuf,” the studio posted on X.

Upcoming releases edited by Nishad include Bazooka starring actor Mammootty and the Tamil film Kanguva, featuring superstar Suriya.