Mumbai: The film fraternity was not left behind in greeting the Indian cricket team for their historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane. In the process, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series 2-1.

Riding on Shubman Gill’s 91 and an unbeaten swashbuckling 89 from Rishabh Pant, the Men in Blue won the fourth and final Test by three wickets Tuesday.

The victory is indeed historic as this is the second time in succession that India have won a series Down Under. In the process they also breached the ‘fortress Gabba’ where the Australians have not lost a Test since 1988.

The last time they lost at the Gabba was when a Vivian Richards-led West Indies side defeated Alan Border’s Australia by nine wickets.

India had lost the first Test by eight wickets at Adelaide. It was a disastrous loss as India were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score – 36. So to perform a turnaround from that disaster was indeed memorable. India came back strongly to win the second Test at Melbourne by eight wickets.

Then, in the third Test India forced a draw. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted for close to two sessions to save the match for India. Then came the series-winning game at Brisbane and the remarkable turnaround was complete.

As people from all walks of life lauded India’s series, film personalities also joined the bandwagon. They took to the social media to congratulate Team India on their incredible achievement.

Among those who congratulated Team India were Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar and a few others.

T 3787 – INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. 🇮🇳

THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. 💪💪

INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !!

Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!!

INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don't ever underestimate INDIA !! pic.twitter.com/TPFxNbODU8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions 👏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

Iss match pe toh film banni chahiye

What a Historic win 🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️#TeamIndia 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iRptRZXODw — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 19, 2021

"Never ever underestimate any Indian"🇮🇳#INDvsAUS — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 19, 2021

OMG !!! What a WIN 👊👊 #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking 🇮🇳What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue 👏 #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8mrpkBmjo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 19, 2021

History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered… series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2021

It was a series so thrilling, even Netflix admitted it had everything.