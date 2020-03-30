Bhubaneswar: Acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has made contribution Rs 2,50,000 to the ‘Orissa Motion Picture Technicians and Workers’ Association’ so that members of the body and their families get proper food during the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Almost all the members of the association work on the basis of daily wages. With shooting coming to a complete halt in the wake of the lockdown, their earnings have stopped and they are finding it very difficult to make both ends meet. They are also facing extreme financial hardships. To help the members get their daily quota of food, Nila Madhab made the donation and also said that this is just the first installment of his contribution.

Disclosing this information on his official Twitter account, the filmmaker said that it is the responsibility of the Odisha film fraternity to look after the well-being of the technicians and others who are part of the industry.

“We also have responsibilities during this difficult time towards our people. Light boys, spot boys, make-up, art and production assistants and many others… close to 500 people depend on daily wages to run their families. We need to at least ensure that they manage to get their daily meals. Due to the prevailing conditions, they are jobless today, and we honestly don’t know when this situation will become normal and they will return to a proper life,” Nila Madhab tweeted.

“Due to the lack of transport facilities in these challenging times, it’s not easily possible to supply ration to them even if I wish to. Let’s try to help through whatever is monetarily possible so that they are able to afford food on their plates. Let’s pray we come out of this difficult time quickly, added Nila Madhab.

Earlier, actor Sabyasachi Mishra donated Saturday Rs 1,00,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund which will be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the current situation, donations will be very helpful for the poor and needy. So let everyone extend a helping hand to the government,” Sabyasachi had said.