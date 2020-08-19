Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of Supreme Court, ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers,” tweeted Akshay Kumar from his verified account soon after the verdict became public.

Akshay is the first Bollywood celebrity to react so far. His tweet came shortly after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday.

The apex court Wednesday morning ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.