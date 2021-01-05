Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday lodged a complaint against superstar Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail’s son Nirvaan Khan for skipping mandatory institutional quarantine.

The trio returned from Dubai December 25, 2020 and was asked to quarantine themselves at a hotel. However, the three reportedly skipped the mandatory institutional quarantine.

The Fir was filed at Khar Police Station against the trio after Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvana came to their homes after ignoring the instructions to return to a hotel.

According to the FIR, Sohail Khan, however, has said that while he and Arbaaz arrived in Mumbai December 25, his son Nirvaan landed from UAE December 30. Khan further said their COVID tests were conducted at the airport and since the result came negative, they went home.

The trio has been booked under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the restrictions put in place by the authorities, returnees from the United Kingdom, UAE will have to go mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days.

Worth mentioning, this could be first case where the BMC has filed a complaint against passengers for violating COVID-19 guidelines. So far, FIRs for violating COVID rules had been filed against pubs and bars.