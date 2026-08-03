Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a cotton factory and a cloth godown at Patrapada locality here Monday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident. On receiving information, Fire Service personnel from nearby stations rushed to the spot and launched operations to douse the blaze, they said. “Our teams from Bhubaneswar, Jatani and Tamando fire stations reached the spot around 8.40 am,” Odisha Fire Service Officer Narayan Dash said. The blaze has been brought under control, though smoke continues to emanate from some parts of the cotton factory, where firefighters are carrying out cooling operations, he said. “No one died in the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” Dash said.

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