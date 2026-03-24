Cuttack, March 24 (PTI): A fire broke out at the LIC office on Link Road in Cuttack Monday.

Flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the building in the morning, prompting locals to alert the fire services. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to douse the blaze, officials said..

The fire had not been completely brought under control at the time of filing this report.

Though no casualties were reported, several important documents kept inside the office were destroyed in the incident, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.