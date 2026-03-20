Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a market complex in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Friday morning, officials said.

The blaze was first noticed by a trader, who detected smoke inside his shop in the market at the CRP Square area around 10 am, they said.

Firefighters broke open windows on the first floor and sprayed water to douse the flames. With dense smoke engulfing the building, the personnel entered the premises using oxygen support, the officials said.

Preliminary reports suggest that several shops, including those selling cosmetics, garments and books, were damaged.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, they said.

“The fire has been brought under control, though smoke persists. A damage assessment will be carried out,” Fire Services Department Officer Manoranjan Rout told reporters.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he said.

In February, a market complex in Lingipur area here was severely damaged in a massive fire.