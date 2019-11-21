The cat is finally out of the bag and once the first picture of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s one-year-old daughter Mehr appeared on the social media it became a sensation. All this happened because for former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted the pictures of Mehr.

In the photos, Mehr can be seen making some hand gestures with her father Angad Bedi, who can be seen holding her in a baby carrier. Mehr incidentally is looking very cute and adorable in the pictures.

A couple of days ago, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated the first birthday of Mehr in Amritsar. The couple along with Mehr visited the Golden Temple and Angad’s ancestral ‘haveli’. The pictures that Bishan Singh Bedi posted are from the couple’s visit to that haveli. It should also be stated here that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have previously shared pictures of Mehr but none of them featured her face.

Sharing Mehr’s first clear photo, which also features Neha Dhupia standing with her husband and daughter, Bishan Bedi wrote: “Mehr seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘haveli’ of her great grandparents… Maybe the renovation of the old relic is around the corner! Thanks fellas for visiting my birth place.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a very private ceremony in May last year. They welcomed their first baby Mehr in November. It should also be stated here that Angad is one of the closest friends of another former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

