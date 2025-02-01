Bhawanipatna: Friday in Bhawanipatna, police arrested five people working in a cash logistics company on the charge of stealing Rs10 lakh during the transition of money to ATMs in Kalahandi district.

The company that engaged those five people was assigned by the SBI to load cash in ATM counters. In a press note, Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said that the staff working in the company January 18 collected Rs4.80 crore from the SBI main branch in Bhawanipatna to load the cash in various ATMs.

However, the five accused persons stole Rs10 lakh from the amount and loaded the rest in ATMs, the officer said. Later, the bank staff found a shortage of Rs10 lakh in some ATMs and informed their higher authority.

Accordingly, an FIR was filed in Bhawanipatna Town PS. Police, after investigation, arrested the five and recovered Rs7.80 lakh from them. Police also seized six mobile phones and a vehicle, the police officer informed.

