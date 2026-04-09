Berhampur: Vigilance department Wednesday arrested five employees of Kodala community health centre (CHC) in Ganjam district for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 2 crore in government funds between 2023 and 2025, officials said.

The accused, posted at the CHC, allegedly prepared fraudulent arrear salary bills in the names of hospital employees to siphon off funds, said an officer of the anti-corruption wing.

He said a case was registered against all the accused, including three women, in Berhampur Vigilance police station, following allegations that staff of CHC Kodala falsified records to draw unauthorised arrear salary bills between 2023 and 2025.

“Five arrests have been made so far.

Vigilance officials are currently investigating the matter to determine the full extent of the syndicate and identify the involvement of any other officials,” a Vigilance department statement said.