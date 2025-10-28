Rourkela: Police busted a sex racket during a raid on a house in Civil Township area under Raghunathpalli police limits in Rourkela and arrested three persons including a woman in this connection Monday.

The raid took place after intelligence inputs alerted police about fl esh trade underway at a house in the Civil Township area.

Two women from outside the state were rescued during the raid around 10am Monday.

A case was registered in this connection as police conducted a medical examination on the accused persons and the rescued women.

The two rescued women will be released after police interrogates them about their involvement in the flesh trade, IIC Rajendra Swain said.

Sources said that the accused persons lured the two women with attractive promise and engaged them in the flesh trade.