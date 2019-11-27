Malkangiri: The administration in this Maoist-affected district has laid focus on effective implementation of rural housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Grameen (PMAY-G) to help homeless people in rural areas.

Notably, it is the Centre’s mission to ensure housing for all under PMAY-G by 2022. Under the scheme pucca houses with basic amenities will be provided to all houseless people and those residing in kutcha houses.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated funds under PMAY-G for 1,078 beneficiaries in Mathili block of the district under phase I. All beneficiaries have been issued work orders along with first installment of available funds under the scheme.

The beneficiaries who have built their houses up to plinth level have been sanctioned aid under the second installment.

Udlibeda is the only panchyat in the block which has surpassed in the number of constructed houses up to plinth level.

Villagers of the panchyat said there were many such families who could not dream of living a dignified life in a pucca house. “A pucca house with basic amenities like toilet, gas connection and LPG cylinder, electricity and drinking water help us achieve a dignified life,” said a villager.

“Earlier, we were residing in kutcha houses. During monsoon, we had been facing a lot of problems. Our houses leaked. However, PMAY-G gave us safe shelter and we have no fear of rain,” said Shyam Majhi of Talamiguda village.

Rukmini Guntha of Limiguda village said, “Earlier, we had a small house. But after getting funds under PMAY-G, we are planning to build a 3-BHK house. Our dream for a bigger house has been fulfilled.”

Under PMAY-G scheme, a beneficiary is paid Rs 1.30 lakh per a housing unit in four phases. The government has also made a provision of incentive for the beneficiaries. Those who are completing their house within four months will be awarded Rs 20,000 and those who will complete it within six months will be awarded Rs 10, 000.

The achievement has drawn wide spread appreciation from various quarters.

