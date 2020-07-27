Bhubaneswar: With the novel coronavirus infections rising each passing day, the state government has asked the district Collectors to redesign their strategy to better fight the disease.

Talking to Collectors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) over a video-conference Monday evening, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked them to make advance arrangements in all these matters keeping in view the scenario till end of August.

The Collectors were asked to enhance per day sample collection at least to 1,000 per day in hotspot district and up to 500 per day in other districts for early detection and treatment.

They were asked to utilise the antigen test kits and upload the test results in Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) portal on daily basis.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare PK Mohapatra said, “We have sufficient stock of testing kits and medicines. Around 1, 16, 000 antigen test kits have already been supplied to the districts. More kits will be supplied as per their demand.”

The Collectors were advised to encourage and support plasma collection in all possible ways. Since plasma collection requires two days’ activity (one day for different tests and other day for collection), the government has decided to provide food and accommodation facilities to the donors at the plasma bank.

Tripathy further instructed the Collectors to fix the place of their stay and make all logistic arrangements for smooth collection of plasma. It was at the meeting to provide travel assistance to the donors wherever required.

The government is going to develop an online portal to facilitate the donors for self-registration. The portal will have the details about availability of the plasma in different banks with their blood groupings so that the Covid hospitals could send their requisitions accordingly.