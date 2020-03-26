Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has suggested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up a special COVID-19 hospital to fight against coronavirus.

Insisting that the spread of coronavirus is under control as of now, Swain has stated in his proposal that there should be a special COVID-19 hospital in the state to treat such patients in the future. The proposed Special COVID-19 hospital will go a long way in curbing the disease.

Proposing a multi-storey building lying abandoned at Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar, Swain said that the building has all the required facilities for a hospital and it could be transformed into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Notably, there are some countries like China and Italy that have already set up COVID-19 hospitals in their countries to launch a fight against the disease. Reliance has also set up India’s first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.

PNN