Puri: Talabania police Friday arrested a street food vendor in Puri in connection with the alleged rape of a woman for around four months.

He was forwarded to jail after his bail plea was rejected by court.

A source said that the accused identified as Subal Charan Sahu had earlier offered to help the homeless rape survivor four months ago.

He arranged rented accommodation for the woman in a Sevashram.

After extending help to the woman, accused Subal developed physical relationship and raped her for many times during the said period.

Recently, the woman gathered courage and lodged an FIR against Subal with Talabania police.

Acting on which, police initiated a probe leading to arrest of the accused man, IIC Sujata Behera said.

It is worth mentioning that an accused in the rape of a five-year-old girl in Puri was arrested Thursday. The offender has been identified as 35-year-old Mahesh Mohanty, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh informed.

Police had formed four teams to locate the accused and arrest him. The accused was forwarded to court following a medical test.

Mahesh had allegedly raped the minor girl on the rooftop of her house at Siddha Bakula Lane under Puri Town police limits, January 23. Mahesh was earlier staying in a rented house at PWD Colony.

The minor victim is presently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act.

PNN