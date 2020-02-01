Estrogen is a vital hormone in the female body that regulates the menstrual cycle, sexual drive and reproductive cycles. If you are facing irregular periods, mood swings, hot flashes or sudden weight gain, it may be due to a decline in the estrogen level in the body.

One of the major reasons for the decline in estrogen levels in a woman’s body is attributed to age. Once a woman goes through menopause or ceases to menstruate, the level of estrogen drops.

This can cause urinary tract infection, weaker bones and in some cases even depression. Women with low levels of estrogen are at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and obesity. Low estrogen level is also found in women, post child birth specially in women, who are into high intensity workout or heavy exercises.

Here are some of the foods that provide you with a perfect amount of estrogen.

Dry Fruits: Dry fruits have an abundance of nutrient values to increase estrogen level. A wholesome provider of nutrition, dry fruits make an all time healthy snack that one can have between meals as well as on the go. Increase the intake of dates, prunes and dried apricots to maintain your estrogen level. Consume with a bowl of milk to complete a healthy and hearty breakfast.

Flax Seeds: Flax seeds contain high amounts of antioxidants namely- lignans. In fact, lignans are similar to estrogen or more specifically they are phytoestrogen. Flax seeds are one of the richest sources of estrogen or phytoestrogen. Flax seeds also help in improving cholesterol, lower pressure levels and control body weight. You can mix flax seeds in water and drink, or mix them with breakfast cereal or even cake and muffin batters.

Soy: If you are not into cooking or do not to cook food for yourself, you should add soy products in your grocery basket. Soya milk, soya yogurt, tofu are healthy and tasty options which are proven to boost estrogen levels in the body. Soya is also said to prevent the risk of breast cancer and osteoporosis in women. A perfect ingredient for vegetarians, add soyabean to your diet today to achieve a desirable estrogen level.

Peaches: The juicy fruit of peach contains lignans along with several other vitamins and minerals which help in increasing estrogen as well blood levels. These fruits are also known to reduce the risk of breast cancer in post-menstruating women. You can have this fruit baked, raw, chopped , sauteed, whichever way you like. You can also add them in your favourite salad as well as blend them into a milkshake you like.

Garlic: Garlic is used in almost all the dishes for its great taste and smell, but it also comes loaded with health benefits. Garlic potentially works wonder for estrogen deficiency. However there have not been a lot of definitive research but garlic products do help with bone related deficiencies. You can easily incorporate garlic in your diet as well as have 2-3 cloves in morning with water.

Berries: Everyone’s favourite berries are not only used to enhance the taste and sight of food, but also the nutrient elements of it. Strawberry, blueberry , cranberry and raspberry contain poly estrogen. You can whip up the berries in your favourite dessert dishes or eat them raw as in between meal snacks.

Nuts: Peanuts, pistachios and walnuts are the richest sources of estrogen. Along with its various other essential vitamins and minerals these nuts are perfect to maintain a healthy body. Get your hands on a packet of assorted nuts and add them to your munching snack lists. The right amount of nuts is all you need to maintain the perfect estrogen level.