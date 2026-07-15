A viral video has left social media users amused after showing a frog becoming the most unexpected groom ever! The clip captures a woman marrying a frog in a traditional Hindu ceremony believed to invite rainfall.

In the viral video, the frog is gently tied to the bride’s dupatta with a thin jute rope as the pair takes the sacred rounds around the consecrated fire. While the bride smiles throughout the ceremony, the frog appears surprisingly calm, prompting netizens to joke that he is the most composed groom on the internet.

Watch the viral video

As unusual as it may seem, the ritual is part of an age-old folk tradition known as Bhekuli Biya or Mandooka Vivah, practised in parts of India. The symbolic wedding is performed to appease rain gods like Indra or Varuna, as it is believed that frogs’ croaking helps bring the monsoon. After the ceremony, the “newlyweds” are released into a nearby pond or river to invite much-needed rain.