Baripada: Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary is facing an increasing threat from forest fires during the dry season each year. In order to protect the sanctuary, which is home to a unique and growing tiger population under the tiger conservation project, the Forest department has rolled up its sleeves to tame wild fires and initiated extensive measures ahead of the summer season, when fires spread quickly.

To safeguard both wildlife and forest areas from the spread of fire, a coordinated effort is underway involving Forest officials, firefighters, forest protection committees, and local residents. Awareness campaigns are also actively being conducted to prevent wildfires. Similipal Biosphere Reserve includes the Similipal Tiger Reserve, which is divided into northern and southern divisions, along with the Baripada, Karanjia, and Rairangpur forest divisions.

Of the sanctuary’s 2,750 sq km area, 1,200 sq km lies within the core zone of the tiger reserve. In recent years, forest fires in Similipal have raised national and international concerns. As per official sources, 599 fire points were identified in 2020, with 474 in the buffer zone and 125 in the core zone. In 2021, the number surged to a whopping 2,861 fire points, including 1,933 in the buffer zone and 928 in the core zone.

319 fire points were detected in 2022, including 243 in the buffer zone and 76 in the core zone, followed by 1,456 fi re points in 2023, including 1,170 in the buffer zone and 286 in the core zone. In 2024, authorities identified 520 fire points, with 392 in the buffer zone and 128 in the core zone.

Notably, 32 per cent of the fires were reported in the core zone in 2021, whereas in 2023, this figure dropped to 20 per cent, according to data from the Forest department. From February 1 to 17 this season, 64 fi re points have been identified across seven forest divisions under Baripada Forest Circle. These include 51 in Baripada division, two in Karanjia division, fi ve in Rairangpur division, one in Balasore division, and fi ve in Keonjhar wildlife division.

Authorities have successfully brought these fires under control. To combat wildfires this year, the Forest department, in collaboration with the district administration, self-help groups, and local representatives, has launched an extensive awareness campaign. According to Prakash Chand Gogineni, Regional Chief Wildlife Warden and Field Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, forest personnel have been deployed across all ranges and instructed to remain vigilant.

In Similipal, 54 fire control squads have been established across five forest divisions, employing 290 personnel. Additionally, 40 patrolling vans have been provided to monitor and control fire outbreaks. To tackle blazes in remote areas, 28 all-terrain firefighting vehicles have been deployed, including 20 Thar jeeps and eight Tata firefighting vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with water tanks capable of spraying up to 200 metres.

Furthermore, 8,128 km of fire lines have been prepared using 973 blower machines. Each forest range has been provided with fire extinguishers, new recruits, specialised boots, uniforms, protective glasses, and fire drills for field staff. The Forest Survey of India is supplying real-time fire alerts, and 15 additional satellite systems have been integrated to enhance early warning capabilities. In core areas, fi ve high-resolution AI-powered surveillance cameras have been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

These 360-degree cameras can detect smoke or fire within a 15-km radius and immediately relay alerts to the control room, improving response time compared to the 12-hour satellite data updates. To prevent manmade wildfires, awareness campaigns are being conducted in villages on the fringes of Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. Additionally, financial incentives ranging from `5,000 to `10,000 are being provided to local residents to discourage fire incidents. The Forest department remains optimistic that this year’s efforts will significantly improve wildfire control compared to previous years.

