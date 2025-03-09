Bhanjanagar: The raging forest fire in the North Ghumsar division of the Ganjam district continues to spread, showing no signs of abating.

Despite ongoing efforts, the fire has extended to 13 additional locations, including Galeri, Tarsing, and Mujagada forest ranges, according to satellite data released Saturday.

Friday, satellite reports had identified fires at 22 locations. While containment efforts have seen some success, new outbreaks have necessitated continued firefighting operations.

Forest department personnel, along with members of local Vana Surakshya Samitis (fire protection committees), are working tirelessly to douse the flames. However, their efforts are hampered by a shortage of vehicles and manpower.

Reports suggest that some vehicles designated for wildlife protection and firefighting are occasionally misused for private purposes by influential officials.

As the crisis worsens, locating available vehicles for emergency response has become increasingly difficult, leading to frustration among fire personnel.

Firefighters require four-wheel-drive vehicles to access affected areas, but transportation remains a critical challenge. The fires are spreading rapidly, scorching vast areas of forest land. Vehicles are essential not only for firefighting but also for transporting personnel, equipment, food, and water to remote locations.

Environmentalists have raised concerns over the sudden outbreak of wildfires and the struggle to bring them under control. Thick smoke has engulfed large parts of the northern Ghumsar forest, even affecting the outskirts of Bhanjanagar.

Meanwhile, forester Kalabadan Das, who was critically injured in a bear attack while battling the fire Friday, has been shifted from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

PNN