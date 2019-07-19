Digapahandi: Vigilance sleuths Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses, offices and other properties of two forest officials on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.

Both the accused are serving officers in Ganjam district. They have been identified Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Ashish Kumar Behera and Digapahandi forest ranger Paramananada Panigrahi.

A team of Cuttack vigilance officers conducted simultaneous raids in the wee hours Friday at the government quarter and Berhampur based private apartment of Paramananda Panigrahi. Similarly, the government quarter and eight other places of Ashish Panigrahi were raided.

PNN