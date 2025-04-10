Daspalla: A massive fire is ripping through the forests under Daspalla forest range in Nayagarh district, even as awareness about dangers of shifting cultivation and collection of mahua flowers is falling short to tackle the grave situation, a report said. Out of 160 fire points under Nayagarh forest division, 122 were reported in Daspalla, 24 in Gania, 10 in Mahipur, and two each in Odagaon and Panchrida forest ranges, according to official sources. Forest department spends lakhs of rupees on awareness drives aimed at protecting the jungles and wildlife during the dry summer months.

Public meetings, folk performances, street plays, and other cultural shows are being organised across villages to educate the residents about the consequences of wildfires. Forest protection committees have also been set up in several areas. However, these initiatives have seen little success in the villages under Daspalla forest range, where the situation is reportedly the most critical. Satellite data since January reveals frequent fire outbreaks across the region, with Daspalla topping the list in terms of the number of fire incidents. A raging forest fire has turned a once-dense jungle into a barren land, leaving it nearly devoid of trees. Many wild animals have perished in the blaze.

Alarmingly, the fire is believed to be human-induced. Sources said some individuals are setting ablaze jungles to collect mahua flowers, while others are resorting to the dangerous act for shifting cultivation or for extracting charcoal. Poachers have also reportedly set the jungles on both sides of the forest to hunt wild animals. Adding to the concerns, Daspalla forest range is functioning without a range officer for the past one month. Although some staffers remain stationed in the area, reports suggest most of them are habitual absentees, affecting regular patrolling in their assigned forest ranges. Residents and intellectuals have demanded an investigation into the truant employees and have called for appropriate action against them