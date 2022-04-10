Bhubaneswar: The Competent Authority under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has ordered the forfeiture of properties to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore belonging to fugitive interstate drug peddler Anil Pandi.

Pandi had acquired the wealth allegedly through the illegal trade in contraband ganja.

The security officers are allowed to seize the properties illegally acquired from narcotics business in last six years by convicted, arrested or fugitive drug peddlers as per the provisions of NDPS case Chapter V (A) of NDPS Act (Section A- Z).

“On 7.04.2022, Honorable Competent Authority, Kolkata under the NDPS Act has been pleased to pass order to the forfeiture of huge amount of property worth of Rs 2.35 crores seized in STF PS Case No. 29/2021 U/s. 20(B)(ii)(C)/29 NDPS Act. Competent Authority is a quasijudicial authority under NDPS Act to pass order for the forfeiture of such illegally acquired property,” informed Special Task Force (STF) in a press note.

The STF sleuths who intercepted a vehicle transporting contraband ganja weighing 10 quintals August13, 2021, later found the involvement of Pandi in the case.

The probe also found that the accused and his brother Sunil Pandi, native of Chhachina under Kodala police limits of Ganjam, are dreaded interstate drug peddlers.

Subsequently, the sleuths initiated a financial probe and found that Anil, Sunil and other family members own huge properties including one palatial three storied building having luxurious facilities including a swimming pool and 33 plots and bank deposits etc purchased within the last six years from ill-gotten money in drugs trade.

The STF seized all the assets and sought the permission of competent authority to confiscate the same under NDPS Act.

The absconding Anil is wanted in several cases in various states including 11 NDPS cases in Gujarat alone. Earlier, his brother Sunil was arrested by Gujarat police.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Anil. The STF has declared a reward December 2, 2021.

PNN