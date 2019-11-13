Mumbai: Former adult movie actress Mia Khalifa, who got engaged in March this year, announced her marriage plans with boyfriend Robert Sandberg. The couple who had decided for the big day in the summer of 2021, mutually planned to tie the knot 2020 summer.

Mia shared a tweet and confirmed the news.

She wrote,” Yesterday Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun”.

Yestersay Robert and I called an audible on our life and decided to get married THIS UPCOMING SUMMER instead of summer 2021 as planned. Time to plan a wedding that’s 6 months away, this should be anything but fun 😭 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) November 11, 2019

This will be Mia’s second marriage. She was previously married to her high school sweetheart in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

While at college, Khalifa worked as a bartender and did some modeling work. She was also a ‘briefcase girl’ on a local Spanish-language TV game show, similar to Deal or No Deal. After graduating, she moved to Miami and was approached to do n*de modeling, which she accepted before making her entry into the adult movie industry.

Mia briefly worked in the adult industry and became world’s favorite in a short span of time. But Mia’s decision was not supported by her family members. Mia Khalifa said after her family came to know about her career choice and abandoned her.

Mia also talked about the time when she got threats from the ISIS, after an adult video where she was wearing a hijab went viral. However, Mia has now left the adult industry. Even after five years of leaving the porn industry in 2014, Mia has been one of the biggest names in the industry and she continues to be ranked on adult movie websites.