New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who faced trolling on social media in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding May 10 to halt all military actions, received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao and politicians Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Yadav wrote a long post on X in Hindi and said, such statements break the morale of honest officers who work day and night dedicated to the country.

“It is the government’s responsibility to make decisions – not individual officers. Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family, but neither the BJP government nor any of its ministers are coming forward to protect his honour and respect or discussing possible action against those who make such unwanted posts,” wrote Yadav.

India and Pakistan Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full-scale war.

Making the announcement Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Misri said the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call Saturday afternoon, and the next talks are scheduled at 12 noon May 12.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump in a surprise social media post claimed that the talks between the two sides were “mediated” by the US.

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon called the trolling of the senior diplomat “utterly shameful” and said it “crosses every line of decency”

“It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

“Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop—stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down. #StopTrollingMisri #SupportDiplomats #VikramMisri #IndianDiplomacy #NoToDoxxing,” she posted on X.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi also came out strongly in support of Misri Sunday.

“Mr Vikram Misri is a decent, honest, hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by the executive or any political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” he posted on X.

