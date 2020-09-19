Srinagar: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to train aspiring cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina, who called on J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday, has agreed to set up five academies each in the Kashmir division and the Jammu division to train aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from the remote areas of the Union Territory.

Raina said that talented players would be identified and selected from across J&K, who will be trained by professionals to compete at the international level.

Appreciating the gesture of Raina, the LG said that the move is in line with developing a sporting culture in the UT.

“With sports and education, we shall give a new direction to the talented youth of J&K,” Sinha said.

IANS