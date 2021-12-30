Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, BJD MLA from Brajarajnagar Kishore Mohanty died of a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Jharsuguda Thursday evening. He was 63.

Mohanty, a four-time MLA and a popular leader of Western Odisha, became sick after attending a condolence meeting of a party worker this evening.

During that meeting, he started sweating profusely. The party workers rushed him to a private hospital where he breathed his last during treatment.

Mohanty began his political career from Janata Dal as a close associate of Biju Patnaik. At a very young age, he became the MLA of Jharsuguda in the year 1990.

He was elected to Odisha Assembly thrice from Jharsuguda constituency. During the last Assembly election, he was elected from Brajarajnagar seat defeating sitting BJP MLA.

Mohanty was the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly from 2008 to 2009 and was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2009 for three years.

He was also the chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Mohanty has a major contribution in the formation of Jharsuguda as a district when Biju Patnaik was Chief Minister of Odisha. He is survived by his wife, one daughter and one son.

Political leaders from BJD, Congress and BJP and people from all walks of life have consoled the sudden demise of Mohanty.

UNI