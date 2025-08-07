Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister and ex-deputy speaker of the state assembly, Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj, has died, his family said.

He was 70, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A member of the former royal family of Khandapada, Mardaraj breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here around 12.30 am Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences over Mardaraj’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former minister and former deputy speaker of Odisha Assembly, Shri Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extend my condolences to the family members. Om Shanti,” Majhi said in an X post.

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାରରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବିଧାନସଭାର ପୂର୍ବତନ ଉପବାଚସ୍ପତି ଶ୍ରୀ ବିଭୁତି ଭୂଷଣ ସିଂହ ମର୍ଦ୍ଦରାଜଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ।

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 7, 2025

Mardaraj was elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice in 1980, 1985, and 1995 from Khandapada constituency. He was the deputy speaker of Odisha Assembly from 1996 to 2000.

His son Siddharth Sekhar Singh was also elected to the state assembly in 2009 on a BJD ticket.

People from all walks of life visited the hospital to pay their last respects to the departed soul.