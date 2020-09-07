Bhubaneswar: Former Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Swain breathed his last Monday afternoon at the age of 81, while undergoing medical treatment at a private COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of Swain and conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved family. Patnaik described the late Tajya Sabha MP as a dedicated organizer who will be remembered for his contributions to various strata of the society.

Swain was elected uncontested to the Upper House of the Parliament as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate December 7, 2015. From March 2016 onwards, he was a Member of Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture. Swain was elected as Member of Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Coal and Mines May 2017.

PNN