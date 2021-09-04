Los Angeles: Hollywood star and former WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly September 2.

Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Sidharth’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor.

The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium.

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Hindi film industry’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.