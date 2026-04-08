Bhubaneswar: An open letter issued by the “Concerned Citizens Forum, Odisha” and addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has alleged widespread police violence and repression in the tribal districts of Rayagada and Kalahandi, urging immediate government intervention to safeguard the rights of local communities.

The letter claims that the alleged incidents occurred between the night of April 6 and the early hours of April 7 in Kantamal village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district. Forum member Narendra Mohanty stated that villagers were subjected to “barbaric police action” in the presence of senior police and administrative officials.

The forum stated that the unrest stems from tribal and Dalit protests against bauxite mining by Vedanta Limited and its contractors. Since July–August 2023, communities have been opposing the project, claiming it threatens their land, water, forests, livelihoods, and cultural-religious heritage.

The affected areas fall under India’s Fifth Schedule, which provides special protections for tribal populations. It noted that local groups, led by “Maa Mati Mali Surakhya Mancha,” have been using democratic means, including petitions to local authorities and national leaders, and participation in public hearings. However, instead of dialogue, the forum alleged that authorities have resorted to repression, filing hundreds of criminal cases and detaining over 100 people, including women and children.

Citing key incidents, the forum mentioned a March 10 midnight raid on Talampadar village, where 21 tribal residents, including 10 women, were arrested and homes damaged. It further alleged that April 6, police entered Kantamal village at night, used tear gas, and injured several villagers, including two women. The forum also claimed that armed patrols, drones, and heavy police presence have disrupted daily life, preventing farmers and labourers from accessing fields, forests, and markets.

The forum urged the state government to immediately withdraw prohibitory orders, cancel the mining project, halt related construction activities, release all detained protesters, and enforce tribal protection laws such as PESA and the Forest Rights Act.

It also called for the withdrawal of police forces and an end to the alleged harassment of tribal communities. Noting that the region falls under a Scheduled Area, the forum appealed to the Chief Minister, who also heads the Tribal Advisory Council, to ensure that the constitutional and democratic rights of the residents are fully safeguarded.