Cuttack: Cuttack Police arrested four people Sunday from different parts of the town for flouting the 48-hour shutdown rules.

They were found roaming around in the streets violating the shutdown procedures. Police, however, did not provide the identities of these persons.

The shutdown has been in place since Friday evening 8.00pm

Several steps have been taken to ensure that the poor do not suffer during the shutdown and emergency services are not hampered.

The state government decided to impose the shutdown owing to a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in state. The number of coronavirus affected persons has gone up to 21 till reports last came in Sunday morning.

Some of those who have tested positive for coronavirus had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi last month.