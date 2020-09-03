Baripada: In an unfortunate happening, as many as four children of a family fell seriously ill after consuming puffed rice mixed with pesticide.

The shocking incident was reported from Barapada village of Pratappur panchayat under Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday evening.

The children undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, have been identified as of Jagannath Naik’s daughter Namita (eight) and son Badal(six) and his brother Saroj Naik’s daughter Rima (five) and Satyabrata (one and a half) children.

The health condition of the children is learnt to be still critical.

The children were alone at home Wednesday afternoon as the elderly members were away at farmland. The children unknowingly mixed some unknown amount of pesticide kept at home with puffed rice and consumed together.

The family members, to their horror, were shocked to find all the children unconscious from consuming the poisonous substance on their return home in the evening. After learning that they had consumed mixed pesticide along with the puffed rice, the worried family members immediately rushed them to PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

