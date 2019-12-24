Angul: In a tragic accident, four persons died and six others left critically injured after a Bolero van they were traveling in collided head-on with a Jharsuguda-bound private bus near Katada Gurundugopal High School on Angul-Sambalpur National Highway 55 under Jarapada police station in Angul district late Monday night.

Police have identified the deceased as the driver of the Bolero van and three women. All the deceased and injured were from two families hailing from Raipur in Chhatisgarh.

All the injured ones were rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) and four of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Sources said, a private bus (OR 05 H-6398) was heading from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda. The ill fated van (CG 04 HK 0183) carrying ten members of two families from Raipur was coming from the opposite direction.

Near Katada, the two vehicles collided head-on, killing four on the spot.

On being informed, Jarapada police and fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured ones with the help of local people. The driver of the bus is absconding.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police investigation is on.

PNN