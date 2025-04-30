Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Wednesday said it will re-conduct the Anthropology optional Papers I and II of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main Written Examination 2023 because of serious faults detected during the tests held April 27.

The written examination for Anthropology optional Papers I and II will be re-conducted May 14 (Wednesday) to ensure fairness and equal opportunity to the concerned candidates, the OPSC said in a statement.

Keeping in view the dislocation arising because of interchange of questions of Anthropology optional Papers I and II in the Odisha Civil Services Main (written) Examination 2023 held April 27, 2025 and considering the grievances of candidates received by OPSC, the commission has decided to re-conduct the tests, it added.

While Paper-I will be conducted in from 9 am to noon, Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will be given one additional hour in each sitting, the commission said.

The written examination held April 27, 2025, will be treated as cancelled, and the answer scripts will not be evaluated, it added.

The candidates can download the admission certificate from May 8, 2025.

PTI