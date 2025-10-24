Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha for the next four days till October 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday.

In a statement, the IMD said under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the next 24 hours,” the weather office said.

The department has issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall in 12 districts Friday, 21 districts each Saturday and Sunday, and across the state Monday (October 27).