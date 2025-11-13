Bhawanipatna: Once a civil engineer earning a handsome salary at a private firm in Pune, Manmath Sahu’s life took a different turn during the Covid-19 lockdown. Returning to his native village in Kalahandi district, he found a new calling in integrated farming, a decision that transformed him from a corporate employee to a successful farmer.

Sahu, a resident of Sinakhunti village under Dundelmal panchayat in Junagarh block, now cultivates a variety of crops on 20 acres of land using integrated farming methods. His initiative has earned him widespread recognition across the district. Two years ago, former state agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain visited his farm and encouraged him to continue his innovative agricultural practices.

Originally from Bordi village under Golamunda block, Sahu moved with his family to Sinakhunti about seven years ago. After working for three years as a civil engineer in Pune, he returned home during the lockdown and developed an interest in sustainable farming systems. He later purchased 22 acres of land near the forest area of Sinakhunti village using his savings and proceeds from selling his ancestral land at Bordi. He then developed 20 acres for integrated farming, which now stands as a model for young aspirants in the region. At his farm, Manmath now cultivates a wide range of vegetables, including brinjal, tomato, bitter gourd, long beans, chili, okra and banana. He said the farm produces nearly 30 quintals of vegetables every day. He also grows paddy and cotton, while native Arhar dal (kandula) and black gram are cultivated as pulses.

In addition, he has ventured into goat and poultry farming. His farm currently houses around 50 native goats and 500 country chickens. He has also set up a small unit that produces high-quality puffed rice (mudhi). While his family members help him in the daily farm work, he has also employed about 25 local youths and women to assist with operations, in turn providing them regular income. In recognition of his successful agricultural practices, Manmath was felicitated at the 2024 state-level agriculture, fisheries and animal resources fair. He now earns about Rs 25 lakh annually. Manmath said with additional government support, he could expand production and create more local employment opportunities.