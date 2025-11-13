Koraput: In a bold and provocative move, Andhra Pradesh has intensified its activities deep inside Odisha’s Kotia panchayat, raising serious concerns over territorial intrusion and political manipulation. Under the guise of welfare and cultural programmes, Andhra officials are systematically trying to influence the sentiments of gullible Odia villagers residing in the disputed villages along the border in a bid to win them over.

The latest instance of Andhra’s continued interference surfaced when its administration brazenly organised an Adivasi Mela at Neradivalasa village, a location well within Odisha’s territory. The event, conducted under the supervision of the ITDA Project Officer of Parvathipuram Manyam district, witnessed active participation from the Salur Girijana Cooperative Corporation, which set up stalls to promote Andhra’s welfare schemes and sell Andhra-made products, clearly aiming to extend the state’s influence over local Odia villagers.

Locals allege that such programmes are nothing but a deliberate attempt to divert the loyalty of the tribal community from Odisha. “They come with gifts, promises, and propaganda, trying to make us believe that Kotia belongs to Andhra. But we know our roots lie in Odisha,” said Ananta Paraja, a resident of Neradivalasa. Political observers see Andhra’s continued presence as a calculated attempt to assert administrative control over the 21 disputed villages under Kotia panchayat, exploiting the lack of regular developmental interventions from Odisha’s side.

Citizens and local leaders are now demanding a strong and proactive response from the Odisha government, warning that silence and negligence could cost the state its own land and people’s faith.