Renowned Hindi film actor Govinda, who has always held a special place in people’s hearts with his powerful acting, witty comic timing, and impressive dance moves, is currently in the headlines for a completely different reason. The once-top actor can now be seen dancing at small stage shows, orchestras, weddings, and birthday parties.

There was a time when Govinda was only seen in big-budget films and shows. His luxurious lifestyle and style were also talked about. It was common for him to travel in cars like Mercedes and BMW. But things have changed now. Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Govinda was invited to attend a school event in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

वही गोविंदा अब UP में सस्ती कारों में बैठकर स्टेज शो, आर्केस्ट्रा, शादी, बर्थडे में नाच रहे हैं, अभी तो ये पंचायत चुनाव में ग्राम प्रधानों और BDC सदस्यों का भी प्रचार करेंगे… — ANIL (@AnilYadavmedia1) January 29, 2026

In the clip, it can be seen that a Hyundai Aura car arrived to receive Govinda. The clip has shocked netizens, and they are calling it a huge downfall. Users are saying that there was a time when Govinda wouldn’t get out of luxury cars like Mercedes and BMW, and now a simple car has been sent for him. Furthermore, in several viral videos, Govinda is seen dancing among school children and spectators. His fans found this somewhat strange and shocking, as there was a time when Govinda was seen only in the glitzy film world.

These videos of Govinda have drawn intense trolling on social media. One user wrote, “What a huge decline! I was shocked to see this video.” Others similarly expressed their shock, saying that Govinda, once a big star, is now seen on small stages and in cheap cars. Many called it a huge downfall. Several users commented that it seems Govinda, once a big star, is now dancing on small stages. Some also supported him, saying that being a star doesn’t always mean working in big films; it’s also important to connect with fans and share your art.