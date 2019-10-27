Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is rightly known as the Robinhood Pandey or Chulbul Pandey. Bhaijaan, who is often termed as a man with a heart of gold, has provided a platform for many fresh faces.
While he has helped many struggling actors, he also has mentored and launched some of the most beautiful actresses. Let’s have a look at some of the actresses who were launched by Salman.
- Saiee Manjrekar: Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make her debut with Salman in his upcoming film, ‘Dabangg 3’.
- Warina Hussain: The Aghan beauty was launched by Salman in his production ‘Loveratri’ that also marked the debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Though, the movie failed to perform well in the box office, the songs became chartbusters and Warina was loved by all.
- Athiya Shetty: Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj and Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya were launched by Salman in his home production house for Hero.
- Daisy Shah: Daisy who started off as an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya was spotted by Salman who gave her a chance in Jai Ho.
- Sonakshi Sinha: Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter, Sonakshi made her debut in this Salman cop flick Dabangg directed by Abhinav Kashyap.
- Zareen Khan: Zareen Khan was launched by Salman in Veer.
- Sneha Ullal: Known for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai, Sneha was launched by Salman in his movie Lucky.
- Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif was introduced in Bollywood by Salman Khan although she had made her debut with Boom in 2003 which didn’t give her much fame. She only got noticed in Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005.
- Bhumika Chawla: Bhumika had already been in quite films down south before being cast opposite Salman Khan in ‘Tere Naam’.
- Revathi: She was a big star down south in Tamil and Malayalam movies before she made her debut opposite Salman in Suresh Krishna’s ‘Love’.
- Ayesha Jhulka: Kurbaan was the debut of Ayesha Jhulka who played the romantic lead opposite Salman. She went on to do quite a few big films like ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ with Aamir Khan.
- Raveena Tandon: Model turned actress Raveena was spotted by family friend GP Sippy who was looking for a new face to be launched opposite Salman Khan in ‘Patthar Ke Phool’.
- Nagma: Though Nagma did hail from a film background but found it hard to make her debut. She had a grand launch opposite Salman in ‘Baaghi’ as it was his next release after ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.
- Bhagyashree: Salman’s first female lead who played Suman, the girl next door in this Sooraj Barjatya flick.
- Nutan: Salman introduced Nutan’s daughter of his friend Mohnish with his film Notebook.