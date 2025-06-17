Toronto: As the conflict between Israel and Iran entered its fifth consecutive day with intense missile and drone exchanges, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations Tuesday reaffirmed their support for peace and stability in the Middle East while explicitly backing Israel’s right to self-defence.

In a joint statement issued from their summit in Canada, the G7 leaders described Iran as the “principal source” of regional instability and terror.

They stressed that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon while urging all parties to move toward de-escalation, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians,” the statement read.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” it added.

The statement also underscored the G7’s readiness to act in order to preserve energy market stability amid rising tensions.

“We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability,” it said.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated as Israel issued evacuation warnings to residents in Tehran ahead of anticipated airstrikes.

Israeli officials called on civilians to urgently leave the Iranian capital, signalling a potential large-scale offensive.

In response to the deteriorating situation, United States President Donald Trump cut short his visit to the G7 summit by a day.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump urged, “Everyone should evacuate Tehran,” following Israel’s announcement of a massive impending strike.

Trump reiterated that the current crisis could have been avoided had Iran agreed to a nuclear deal with the United States.

He said the deal had reached a deadlock, and the conflict now threatens to spiral further unless immediate steps are taken toward de-escalation.

