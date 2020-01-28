Berhampur: While many auto-rickshaw drivers frown upon clients who haggle a lot while paying auto fare, this Good Samaritan Gagan Kumar Patra of Brundabati Nagar of Gate Bazar area is always ready to ferry pregnant women to hospitals free of charge.

According to sources, Gagan has been helping expectant mothers and physically challenged persons by taking them to the hospitals of their choice in his auto-rickshaw, and to ensure timely treatment. He had started doing this charitable work in the city four years back, he said.

“My son fell sick in the wee hours of a day suddenly, four years back. I could not manage to get a vehicle to take him to hospital. I then requested a truck driver who had parked his vehicle along the road and his help was unforgettable for me”, Gagan sighed with tears.

After a few days, he bought an old auto to eke out his living and since then he started helping others. At times, he has extended monetary help to needy people. He gives his mobile phone to people who need it to make a call as and when they need it.

He has also inscribed ‘free auto service for pregnant women and physically disabled persons’, in the back of his vehicle. Describing his philanthropic activities, Gagan said, “So far, I have helped over 900 expectant mothers and physically challenged persons. Above all, I wish to donate my body parts after my death. However, I also intend to educate my two sons so that they serve the country. I want one to serve as a doctor and the other as a military man,” he announced.

Gagan’s service has inspired fellow auto drivers Shankar Panigrahi, Babula Pradhan, Shree Suri and Shyama Sundar Singh to emulate him.

Notably, these auto-rickshaw drivers earn about Rs 400 to 600 per day, which makes it difficult for them to run their household expenses. They face stiff competition from city bus service, in this regard. However, poverty could never stymie the motivation of these auto drivers.

PNN