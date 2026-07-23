Kashinagar: A severe staff shortage and crumbling infrastructure at the Kashinagar Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gajapati district have laid bare the gaps in state health services.

With local facilities falling short, patients are routinely compelled to seek treatment in nearby districts or across the border in Andhra Pradesh.

All sanctioned specialist posts at the CHC remain vacant, while residents say repeated demands to fill the positions have gone unanswered.

They also alleged that no senior or experienced doctor has been appointed as the medical officer in charge.

Patients have complained that the medicine distribution counter often does not open on time and closes before scheduled hours, making it difficult to collect prescribed medicines.

The hospital building is also in dilapidated condition.

The roof of the outpatient department leaks during rain, and part of the ceiling recently collapsed, causing a ceiling fan to fall.

Following the incident, outpatient services were shifted to another room.

Washrooms on the premises are also in poor condition, causing inconvenience to patients and employees.

Due to the lack of adequate medical services, many patients travel to Brahmapur, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam even for treatment of minor ailments, increasing their financial burden.

Prashant Mishra, president of the Kashinagar Nagarik Mahasabha, said residents had earlier staged protests over the poor state of healthcare and were preparing to launch another agitation if the situation does not improve.