Cuttack: Police late Thursday night claimed to have busted two gambling dens during raids in this district. One of the dens was at Saantsahi under Purighat Police Station and the other at Beparisahi under Mangalabag Police Station. Fourteen persons have been arrested in this connection.

Police acting on a tip-off conducted surprise raids and nabbed gamblers. The officials also seized cash of Rs 15,000, six motorcycles, and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chintamani Pradhan(35), Md Ahmed(35), Sachidananda Rout(35), Babu Sahu(35), Gopinath Moharana(38), Radheshyam Rout(35), Kalandi Mulia(49), Prasanta Kumar Nayak(43), Kailash Ch Rana (60), Kalu Rao, Ranjan Kumar Nayak, and Sankar Rao. They are all residents from different areas of the Cuttack.

They will be forwarded to court soon Friday.

Gambling in the state is heavily restricted except for selective categories including lotteries and horse racing.

Notably, police November 26 night claimed to have busted a gambling den in Koraput district and arrested eight persons.

