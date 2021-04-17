Cuttack: Gangster Sheikh Hyder, who had earlier escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) Cuttack and was arrested from Telangana, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

According to police sources, Hyder had undergone RT-PCR test and his report has come out positive. He has been kept in isolation.

Hyder’s remand has also been put on hold for the time being, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh expressed.

The gangster was scheduled to be taken on a seven-day remand by the Twin City Commissionerate Police on the basis of a case that has been registered at Mangalabag police station, Singh further said.

Once his isolation period gets over, the Mangalabag police will apply for Hyder’s remand again by informing the court about his status.

Notably, the Mangalabag police had Friday appealed to the JMFC Court in Cuttack to take the gangster on remand for seven days starting from Saturday and the court had also granted permission.

PNN