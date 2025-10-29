Malkangiri: Odisha Police has seized ganja worth over Rs 16 crore in Odisha’s Malkangiri district in the past 24 hours, and three drug peddlers have been arrested, officials said.

A total of 1,650 kg ganja worth Rs 16.50 crore was seized from three areas in Malkangiri district “during a period of 24 hours”, SP Vinodh Patil H said Wednesday.

He said 770 kg ganja was seized in the Orkel police station area Tuesday when it was being transported in a truck.

Another 640 kg ganja in Chitrakonda and 250 kg in Kalimela police station area were also seized, the SP said.

Three inter-state drug peddlers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have also been arrested, he said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the others involved in the illegal trade, he added.

PTI