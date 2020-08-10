Jeypore: Koraput police Monday seized cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh at Lamptaput area under Jeypore Sadar police in the district while they were being smuggled to West Bengal from the district.

The identities of the two arrested men are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, a special team of Koraput police conducted a raid while the accused were transporting the cannabis through a SUV from Lamptaput area of the district to West Bengal Monday morning. The police team intercepted the vehicles at Patraput Bridge and detained the four accused.

The contraband was seized immediately and the four youths were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

During search of the two vehicles, the cops recovered 181 packets of ganja weighing 937.200 kg. Besides that, they seized Rs 3.10 lakh, the vehicles and seven mobile phones from their possession.

The police have registered a case in this regard and are probing the accused.

PNN