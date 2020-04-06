Ganjam: Following the advisory of the Odisha government, the Ganjam district administration has decided to fine people for not wearing masks/handkerchief on their faces when they step out of their homes during lockdown. Officials said covering of the face is mandatory to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Monday, “If anyone steps out of their houses without a mask, handkerchief or scarf covering his/her face, the violators in urban areas will be fined Rs 1,000 while those in rural areas will pay a penalty of Rs 500. Use of mask, handkerchief or scarf is mandatory.

Kulange also said that those found roaming on the streets without any reason would be taken into custody and put under 14-day quarantine.

It is worth worth mentioning that Ganjam will be the first district in Odisha to penalise people for not wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier Sunday the district administration declared Matia Sahi village under Baghalati Gram Panchayat in Kukudakhandi block as a COVID-19 hotspot and sealed the locality.

PNN